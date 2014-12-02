TAIPEI Dec 2 Taiwan's finance ministry is urging foreign investors to elect its representatives to the board of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd as it seeks to wrest control of the mid-sized lender from Taishin Financial Holding.

Chang Hwa is due to elect a new board on Dec. 8. Foreign investors hold an up to 15 percent stake, Wu Tang-chieh, a deputy minister at the finance ministry, told Reuters, and their vote is likely to be key in determining who will ultimately control the bank.

"If we win the seats we desire, there would be a significant boost of profits in Chang Hwa as we push for corporate governance," Wu said, adding that the government did not want the bank to be merged with Taishin.

Taishin officials were not immediately available to comment.

Taishin, which counts investment firms BlackRock Inc and Norges Bank as investors, is the top shareholder in Chang Hwa after buying a stake from the Taiwan government for $1.2 billion in 2005.

The finance ministry, the second largest shareholder, wants to regain control of the lender, whose profits have been steadily rising, and has been pressing Taishin to cut its stake or reduce its seats to a minority on Chang Hwa's board. .

Taishin's president has warned recently it could face a paper loss of more than T$10 billion in 2014 if it cedes control of Chang Hwa to the government in the voting. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)