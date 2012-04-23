BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity says entered into senior secured term loan agreement with Credit Suisse
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing
April 23 Check Point Software Technologies : * Sees Q2 revenue $324 mln-$336 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.74-$0.77 * Q2 revenue view $333.7 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.76 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.