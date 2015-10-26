* Q3 diluted EPS excluding one-offs $1.04 cents vs f'cast 98
cents
* Revenue up 9 percent to $404 million vs f'cast $403
million
* Forecasts Q4 EPS excluding one-offs of $1.10-$1.18
* Ups FY adj profit forecast to $4.08-$4.16/shr
(Recasts with outlook, adds CEO and analyst comments)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Oct 26 Network security provider Check
Point Software Technologies Ltd raised its full-year
profit forecast on Monday, reflecting strong demand for its
advanced threat prevention and mobile security technologies.
Israel-based Check Point, one of the world's leading
providers of corporate security software, reported third-quarter
earnings that beat expectations and said it saw strong growth
opportunities in mobile phones.
The company has expanded this year through the acquisition
of cyber security start-up Hyperwise and Lacoon Mobile Security,
while bolstering its presence in critical infrastructure
protection with a combined hardware and software product built
for deployment in remote, harsh environments.
It also launched a product with VMWare for cloud
security.
"Mobile devices are becoming the weakest link in cyber
security and we are committed to staying one step ahead and
prevent these threats," Chief Executive Gil Shwed said.
Mobile is a small part of Check Point's business but the
potential is huge, given the billions of devices needing
protection. "We are pioneers in mobile, we are getting in at the
very early stages," Shwed told reporters.
Check Point earned $1.04 cents per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the third quarter, up from 93 cents a year
earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $404 million.
It was forecast to earn 98 cents a share on revenue of $403
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"This is another good quarter with cyber security tailwinds
and healthy execution helping the company navigate a choppy IT
spending environment," said FBR Capital Markets managing
director Daniel Ives, noting the company was well positioned to
gain market share.
Check Point, which has added over 600 workers in 2015,
forecast fourth-quarter EPS excluding one-time items of between
$1.10 and $1.18 on revenue of $440 to $470 million. Analysts
were forecasting it will earn $1.11 on revenue of $456.5
million.
Shwed raised his full-year adjusted profit forecast to
between $4.08 and $4.16 a share from a previous $3.90 to $4.02
and narrowed the range for his revenue outlook to between $1.612
and $1.642 billion.
Ives, who rates Check Point "outperform", said the outlook
was "better than feared" after companies such as Fortinet
and Barracuda Networks disappointed investors
in recent weeks.
(Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David
Holmes)