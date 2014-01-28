BRIEF-Glassbridge Q4 revenue $11.3 million
* Q4 revenue fell 28.5 percent to $11.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Israel's Check Point Software Technologies :
* Sees Q1 revenue $330 million-$350 million, non-GAAP EPS $0.79-$0.86
* Q1 revenue view $341.2 million, non-GAAP EPS view $0.83 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2014 revenue $1.45 billion-$1.5 billion, non-GAAP EPS $3.50-$3.70
* 2014 revenue view $1.47 billion, non-GAAP EPS view $3.64 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue fell 28.5 percent to $11.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday denied it was in talks for a potential sale, after the Mint newspaper reported the company was in discussions with domestic rivals for a potential sale.
* Civeo Corporation announces appointment of new board member