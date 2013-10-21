BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
TEL AVIV Oct 21 Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported higher quarterly profit that slightly topped expectations on higher sales of its software blades and appliances.
The Israeli company earned 85 cents a share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from 79 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 4 percent to $344.1 million, the company said on Monday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned 84 cents a share on revenue of $343.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results were at the high end of the company's projections, Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.
"The recently launched data centre and small appliance families were received enthusiastically by our customers," he said.
During the first quarter of 2013, Check Point launched a new software blade - modular software building blocks that are bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted malware, or malicious software.
It also introduced a software blade for security and compliance monitoring.
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.