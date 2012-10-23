MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's third-biggest
retailer, Grupo Comercial Chedraui, on Tuesday reported a 5
percent rise in its third-quarter profit, helped by higher
sales.
The company, a grocery and department store chain, said
third-quarter profit rose to 371.6 million pesos ($29 million)
from 352.8 million pesos a year earlier, according to a filing
with the Mexican stock exchange.
Chedraui, which has 232 stores in Mexico and
the United States, said revenue climbed 12.2 percent to 15.7
billion pesos.
Sales at Mexican stores open for more than a year rose 3.2
percent during the quarter while so-called same-store sales at
U.S. units rose 1.3 percent, in dollar terms.
Chedraui shares dipped 0.38 percent to close at 34.34 pesos.