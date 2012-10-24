BRIEF-Enbridge says Dakota Access pipeline could be in service in Q2 2017
Oct 24 Cheesecake Factory Inc on Wednesday reported higher quarterly profit after an increase in customers helped sales at its established namesake restaurants grow more than expected.
Third-quarter net income at the chain, known for its array of cheesecakes and ample portions, increased to $27.2 million, or 49 cents per share, from $20.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $453.8 million from $430.4 million a year earlier.Ÿ Ÿ
Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months were up 2.9 percent at the Cheesecake Factory and fell 2 percent at Grand Lux Cafe, its smaller chain.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected a 2.3 percent sales gain at Cheesecake Factory and a 0.8 percent fall at Grand Lux Cafe.
Shares in Cheesecake Factory rose 0.9 percent to $33.05 in extended trading.
