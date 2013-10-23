UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Oct 23 Cheesecake Factory Inc on Wednesday reported higher quarterly profit after sales at its established namesake restaurants rose more than expected and the company said it grabbed market share from rivals.
Shares of the chain, known for its ample portions and wide array of cheesecakes, jumped 7.4 percent to $45.98 in after-market trading.
Expectations were low going into the quarter since other full-service restaurants ranging from Brinker International Inc's Chili's Grill & Bar and Darden Restaurants Inc's Olive Garden have been hard hit by economic woes and competition.
Cheesecake Factory's third-quarter net income rose slightly to $27.5 million, or 50 cents per share, from $27.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a pre-tax charge, the company earned 52 cents per share in the latest quarter.
Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months rose 1 percent at the Cheesecake Factory and fell 2.6 percent at Grand Lux Cafe, its smaller chain.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected a 0.5 percent rise in sales at Cheesecake Factory restaurants and a 0.1 percent decline for Grand Lux Cafe.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.