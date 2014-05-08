BRIEF-FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
May 8 China-based Cheetah Mobile Inc's initial public offering raised about $168 million after its shares were priced at $14, near the top end of the expected price range.
The company sold 12 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs), which were expected to be priced between $12.50 and $14.50 per ADS.
Shares of Cheetah are expected to start trading later on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMCM".
Beijing-based Cheetah provides security and optimization software used both in smartphones and PCs. The company is being spun-out of software maker Kingsoft Corp Ltd.
Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse were among the underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings