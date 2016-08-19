By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 19 Chefs' Warehouse this
month cut its earnings forecast by about 20% just weeks after it
obtained millions of dollars in financing, drawing the ire of
some lenders.
The distributor of specialty food products said it had a net
loss for the second quarter of US$8.5m compared to net income of
US$3.4m for the same time period in 2015, according to an August
2 earnings release. Chefs' also this month updated its 2016
adjusted Ebitda guidance to between US$53m and US$58.5m. In May
it forecast US$68m to US$73m.
Investors in Chefs' US$305m term loan, which was arranged by
a group of banks led by Jefferies, were frustrated after the
company changed its earnings forecast just weeks after they
agreed to provide financing for the company. Potentially
complicating the investment are acquisition limits placed on the
borrower by its credit agreement that require a certain ratio of
debt compared to earnings.
The 20% reduction in Ebitda guidance is a "sizable
reduction, no question about that," Pete Trombetta, an analyst
at Moody's Investors Service, said in a telephone interview.
Chefs' is growing and part of that process is to make
acquisitions to speed growth, often targeting a certain city, he
said. The integration of a 2015 purchase has weighed on the
company this year.
Under the permitted acquisitions basket of the company's
credit agreement, Chefs' needs to be below 4.9 times total net
leverage on a pro forma basis in order to do an acquisition,
according to Ian Feng, an analyst at Covenant Review. The
company is allowed to net up to US$25m of unrestricted cash from
its debt calculations, he said.
The company said it projected total leverage with the
financing to be 4.9 times, according to a June lender
presentation. That figure was calculated before Chefs' increased
the size of the term loan by US$25m. Moody's said in a June 16
report that the loan upsize would increase leverage to about 5.3
times.
With the new 2016 earnings guidance, adjusted leverage for
this year is now 5.7 times to 6.1 times, according to an August
8 Moody's report.
John Austin, the company's chief financial officer, in
response to a question about its leverage covenant on an August
2 earnings call said the company can do incremental acquisitions
as long as it does not go above a set leverage level at close,
according to the transcript. He said it may be a function of how
much Ebitda gets added.
Chris Pappas, Chefs' chief executive officer, said on the
call that the company is not in a rush to do additional
acquisitions at this time.
A spokesperson for Chefs' declined to comment.
A bank meeting for lenders was held on June 2 to discuss the
financing package that was arranged by Jefferies, Bank of
Montreal, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, according to sources.
The company was seeking a US$75m asset-based revolving line
of credit, a US$280m senior secured first-lien term loan, which
was increased to US$305m, and a US$50m senior secured
delayed-draw term loan, the sources said.
A JP Morgan spokesperson declined to comment. Spokespeople
for the other arranging banks either did not return telephone
calls or could not immediately comment.
WHERE'S THE BEEF?
Chefs' had been expanding its presence with acquisitions,
including the 2015 purchase of Del Monte Capitol Meat Co. A year
and a half later, and the integration has not been going as
quickly as planned.
"I think the main driver for the miss was that the [Del
Monte] integration isn't going as smoothly as they expected,"
Trombetta said. "The cost savings they expected to get is going
to take longer to achieve. The acquisition of Del Monte was a
positive, I think it will work for them, it will just take
longer to get there."
After seeking the financing in early June, the company
announced June 27 it had acquired almost all of the assets of
M.T. Food Service.
Chefs' has also been impacted by a slowdown in the
restaurant industry, though it is unclear what the exact cause
of that slowdown is, Trombetta said.
Wendy's, for example, announced this month a net income of
US$26.5m in the second quarter, compared to US$40.2m during the
same time period in 2015, according to an August 10 news
release.
The rising cost of certain types of beef has also impacted
the company, Trombetta said. Protein accounts for about 40% of
total sales, according to the Moody's report, and beef, along
with poultry and seafood offerings, anchor Chefs' portfolio,
according to the lender presentation.
And while the price of beef in general has declined - retail
ground beef prices in May were US$3.72 a pound, down 10 cents
from the month before - the price of certain types of beef, such
as prime beef, which makes up a large portion of Chefs' Allen
Brothers business, has increased, according to Moody's.
While investors may not be happy about Chefs' falling
guidance, Trombetta said there are positives.
"At the end of the day, the company is still doing the right
things," Trombetta said. Chefs' "has a lot of room for growth in
some new markets. I think they are doing the right things and
it's just that the benefits from the Del Monte acquisition are
being pushed out."
