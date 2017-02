Oct 4 Prepared foods maker Chef Solutions Holdings LLC filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday with up to $500 million of both assets and liabilities, according to court documents.

The company provides salads and baked goods under brand names such as Orval Kent, Pennant, Yoder's and La Francaise, according to the Questor Management website.

Funds associated with Questor own a large portion of Chef Solutions common stock, according to court documents.

The case is In re Chef Solutions Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13139. (Reporting by Tom Hals; editing by John Wallace)