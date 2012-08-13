UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Aug 13 Chefs' Warehouse Inc said it has acquired meat and sea food supplier Michael's Finer Meats LLC to expand its business in the Midwest region.
Chefs' Warehouse, which distributes specialty food products to restaurants, country clubs, hotels, caterers and stores, paid $54.3 million including debt to Michael's shareholders, the company said in a statement.
Ridgefield, Connecticut-based Chefs' Warehouse expects Michael's to add about 6 to 8 cents per share to its annual profit after it is fully integrated. The deal is not expected to contribute significantly to 2012 results, it added.
Shares of Chefs' Warehouse closed at $14.42 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property