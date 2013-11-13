UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 13 Shares of Chegg Inc, whose main business is renting textbooks, fell as much as 18 percent in their debut on Wednesday, a day after its initial public offering was priced above the planned range.
Chegg's IPO of 15 million shares was priced at $12.50 each, higher than the expected range of $9.50-$11.50.
The shares opened at $11.00 on the New York Stock Exchange, 12 percent below their IPO price. They fell to a low of $10.30 in heavy trading.
Chegg, whose name is derived from the chicken-and-egg conundrum, would have been valued at more than $1 billion at its IPO price.
The company rents textbooks from its library of nearly 180,000 titles, sourced from publishers including Pearson, McGraw Hill, Wiley and MacMillan.
Santa Clara, California-based Chegg was co-founded by Aayush Phumbhra while he was studying at Iowa State University.
Under CEO Dan Rosensweig, a former executive at Yahoo Inc , Chegg has built an online platform for homework note-sharing, class planning, finding professors and tutors, and even recruiting for athletics.
Launched nationally in 2007, Chegg has raised more than $200 million in venture funding and debt. Its investors include Insight Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Gabriel Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith were the lead underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Aman Shah and Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts