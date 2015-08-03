(Adds forecast, analyst estimates, executive comment, shares)
Aug 3 Chegg Inc, which rents out
textbooks and provides other student services, cut its full-year
revenue forecast as it focuses on completely shifting its
business to offering only etextbooks and other digital services
by the end of next year.
Chegg's shares fell 6 percent in extended trading on Monday
after the company also posted a wider second-quarter loss as
operating expenses rose amid the shift from its cost-heavy
business of offering printed textbooks.
The company cut its revenue forecast to $295-$310 million
for year ended Dec. 31 from $300-$315 million. But Chief
Executive Dan Rosensweig said the shift would make Chegg cash
flow positive for the first time ever this year.
"I think people are confused by our guidance for the second
half of the year," Rosensweig told Reuters. "It (forecast) looks
like its coming down a little bit because we're shifting print
to digital faster," which is a commission-based business.
Chegg partners with book distributor Ingram Content Group to
grow its digital business, which has steadily been becoming a
bigger revenue contributor.
Revenue from Chegg's digital business rose 62 percent to
$30.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30, accounting
for 45 percent of total revenue. The business accounted for 30
percent of revenue in 2014, up from 21 percent in 2013.
Rosensweig said Chegg was "slightly ahead" of its plan to
complete the shift by the end of 2016 at the latest, which will
save Chegg over $100 million a year in working capital.
The company's total net revenue rose to $67.1 million from
$64.5 million in the second quarter, helped also by the addition
of 200,000 customers.
However Chegg's investments pushed up operating expenses 14
percent to $40.5 million in the quarter, leading the company
from a gross profit to a net loss.
Net loss widened to $10.1 million, or 12 cents per share,
from $8.2 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's shares were down 5.8 percent at $8.10 in
trading after the bell. Up to Monday's close of $8.60, the
shares had gained about 24 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)