UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, June 15 Shares of Cheil Industries Inc , de facto holding company of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group, fell sharply on uncertainty over whether its $8 billion all-stock takeover bid for Samsung C&T Corp can succeed.
Cheil shares were down 6.3 percent as of 0039 GMT on Monday, compared with a 0.2 percent fall for the broader market.
Opposition to the deal by U.S activist hedge fund Elliott, a Samsung C&T shareholder that calls Cheil's offer unfair, has raised questions about whether enough of C&T's shareholders will vote in favour of the deal.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources