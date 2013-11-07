UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Nov 7 Cheil Industries Inc, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said on Thursday it plans to spend 1.8 trillion won ($1.70 billion) on its electronics materials business over the next three years.
Investment areas include organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), flat-screen film and materials used in rechargeable batteries, Cheil Industries said in a regulatory filing.
The company, which in September said it will sell its fashion business to unlisted affiliate Samsung Everland, also said OLED revenue would reach about 100 billion won in 2014.
($1 = 1060.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources