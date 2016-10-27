SEOUL Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it is buying 267.5 billion won ($235 million) worth of shares in Cheil Worldwide Inc from Samsung C&T Corp.

Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing it aims to boost strategic ties with Cheil - an advertising arm of Samsung Group that counts the world's top smartphone maker as key client.

Samsung Electronics's stake in Cheil will rise to 25.24 percent following the acquisition. Samsung C&T is selling its entire stake in Cheil through the transaction.

($1 = 1,137.9000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)