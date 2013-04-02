SEOUL, April 2 Cheil Industries Inc, an electronic material, chemical and textile unit of the Samsung Group, said on Tuesday it is considering buying German high-tech lighting company Novaled AG.

South Korean newswire Money Today reported earlier on Tuesday the Dresden-based company was expected to fetch around 300 billion won ($270 million), citing an unnamed source attached to the deal.

Cheil's announcement came after South Korea's Doosan Co Ltd also said it was looking at acquiring the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) maker.

Novaled, which is already backed by Samsung Group's venture capital arm Samsung Venture Investment, filed for an initial public offering last year with U.S. regulators.

