By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Jan 14 A drug to treat a rare form
of low blood pressure made by Chelsea Therapeutics International
Ltd is effective enough to warrant regulatory approval,
an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
concluded on Tuesday.
The panel voted 16 to 1 in favor of the drug, Northera, for
patients with neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (NOH), a rare,
chronic type of low blood pressure that occurs on standing and
is associated with certain neurological disorders such as
Parkinson's disease.
Chelsea shares more than doubled in after-hours trading. The
FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its panels but
typically does so.
Panelists wrestled with gaps in the clinical data which they
said made it difficult to determine whether the drug, which
appears effective after one week's treatment, is effective over
the long term. Most suggested the company be required to conduct
a follow-up study to prove a durable benefit.
Dr. James de Lemos, a cardiologist and professor of medicine
at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, said he
voted in favor "based on the compelling evidence of suffering
and the absence of viable alternatives," but said the approval
should be conditional on further study.
Patients and patient advocates testified before the panel
about the positive impact the drug has had on their lives.
Gail Hershkowitz, 65, a retired music teacher who lives in
Boynton Beach, Florida, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease
15 years ago and, later, with NOH. She said in an interview that
she became afraid to leave her house after fainting and vomiting
multiple times in public. She took Northera as part of a
clinical trial and says it has enabled her to lead a relatively
normal life.
But some panelists expressed frustration that the experience
of patients who have benefited from the drug was not clearly
backed up by data from the clinical trials.
A reviewer for the FDA, Dr. Shari Targum, said in
preparatory documents published on Friday that she did not think
the data was strong enough to support approval.
Chelsea's shares fell as much as 36 percent following that
review. They were halted during the panel meeting on Tuesday,
and rose to $5.78 in after-hours trading from a close on Monday
of $2.30
Northera, also known as droxidopa, is converted by the body
into norepinephrine, a chemical messenger that sends signals to
blood vessels and the heart to regulate blood pressure.
Insufficient norepinephrine can lead to light-headedness and
fainting upon standing.
Chelsea originally filed for approval of droxidopa in 2011,
based on a study known as 301. In February, 2012, an FDA
advisory panel recommended approval of the drug, but the agency
rejected it and asked for additional data.
The company sought to address the FDA's concerns using data
from a different study known as 306B, but the FDA denied the
request and said an additional trial would be needed.
Chelsea appealed the decision, and in early 2013 the FDA
agreed to accept a resubmission based on data from the 306B
study, saying that while short-term data, if convincing, would
be adequate for approval, a post-approval study could be
required to prove the results were durable.
Targum said the results of study 306B did not meet those
criteria. Most panelists, however, said that while there was no
convincing evidence that the drug provides a durable benefit,
there was no convincing evidence to show that it does not show a
benefit.
"This is a terrible disease and there are no other effective
medications," said Dr. Vasilios Papademetriou, a cardiologist
and professor of medicine at Georgetown University. Although the
studies were not perfect, he said, "the data convinced me there
is a long lasting benefit in some patients."
Chelsea licensed rights to the drug outside Asia from
Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma in 2006. It was introduced in
Japan in 1989.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington. Editing by Andre
Grenon and David Gregorio)