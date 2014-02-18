By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Feb 18 Chelsea Therapeutics
International Ltd's drug Northera, which treats a rare
form of low blood pressure associated with neurological
disorders such as Parkinson's disease, has won U.S. approval,
the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.
The company's shares rose 34 percent to $6.63 in
after-market trading.
The drug's label will carry a boxed warning, the most
serious possible, of the risk of supine hypertension, or
increased blood pressure while lying down, a danger that can
cause stroke.
In January, an advisory panel to the FDA recommended
approval but also suggested the company conduct a follow-up
study to prove durable benefit. Panelists said gaps in clinical
data made it hard to determine whether Northera, which appears
effective after a week's treatment, is effective over the long
term.
The FDA followed the recommendation and approved the drug on
an "accelerated" basis. This allows for approval a drug to treat
a serious disease based on an intermediate measure while the
company conducts more trials.
In the meantime, the FDA said, "it is essential that
patients be reminded that they must sleep with their head and
upper body elevated. Supine blood pressure should be monitored
prior to and during treatment and more frequently when
increasing doses."
Chelsea first filed for approval of Northera in 2011. The
FDA rejected the drug in 2012 and asked for additional data. The
company is also testing the drug, known generically as
droxidopa, in mid-stage studies to treat fibromyalgia and
intradialytic hypotension.