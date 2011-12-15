* Says the patent valid till 2026

* Says will be able to pursue the drug's development in other indications (Follows alerts)

Dec 15 Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd said on Thursday it received patent protection till 2026 for certain oral, controlled release versions of its hypotension drug.

The company said it now expects to have exclusive marketing rights for its once-a-day Northera drug beyond the seven years afforded by the drug's orphan designation in the United States.

Orphan status is granted to drugs that treat a rare condition affecting less than 200,000 Americans and guarantees a marketing exclusivity of seven years in the country.

Chelsea said the new patent will enable it to pursue therapeutic development of Northera in indications expected to benefit from a controlled release formulation.

Northera is being tested for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (NOH) -- a chronic and often unbearable drop in blood pressure upon standing up, most often associated with Parkinson's disease.

In November, U.S. health regulators placed Northera under priority review and said they will discuss the drug's marketing application at an advisory committee meeting in February 2012. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)