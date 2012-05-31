BRIEF-Copper Mountain qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says CH-4051 fared worse than standard of care
* To discontinue development of the drug
* Shares fall 27 percent
May 31 Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd said it will stop developing its experimental drug for rheumatoid arthritis after the treatment failed a mid-stage study, sending its shares down 27 percent before the bell.
The drugmaker said methotrexate, the standard treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, showed better results than its drug CH-4051 in the trial.
"The outcome of the trial was confounded by the unexpectedly robust response reported by patients treated with methotrexate," Chelsea Therapeutics CEO Simon Pedder said.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company will now focus on the development of its hypotension drug Northera.
The company is facing shareholder lawsuits after the U.S. health regulators declined to give marketing approval to Northera in its current form.
Chelsea Therapeutics shares, which have lost about 47 percent of their value since the Northera application was turned down, closed at $1.95 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They fell to $1.42 in trading before the bell on Thursday. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 21 PSA Group will honour existing agreements and job guarantees in place at all Opel sites if its proposed acquisition of General Motors' European division goes through, the French carmaker said on Tuesday after talks with German unions.