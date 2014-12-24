UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 24 Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant OJSC (CFPP) :
* Says ENCONTRATA LIMITED divested its 7.08 pct stake of ordinary shares in company
* Says Marina Gartung increased her stake of ordinary shares in company to 55.67 pct from 48.58 pct Source text: bit.ly/1JQlSoh, bit.ly/1B55B91 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources