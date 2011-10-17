JERUSALEM Oct 17 Israeli holding company Koor
Industries said on Monday it had completed a deal to
transfer control of agrochemicals maker MA Industries to China
National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).
In a deal that values MA, the world's largest maker of
generic crop protection products, at $2.4 billion, ChemChina now
owns 60 percent of MA, while Koor holds the remaining 40
percent.
The transaction comes after ChemChina and Koor won EU
clearance earlier this month.
ChemChina bought 53 percent of the stake from the public and
another 7 percent from Koor. It paid Koor, which has lost money
of late on in its investment in Credit Suisse , a total
of $1.1 billion, Koor said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange. The figures includes a $960 million non-recourse loan
secured by Koor's 40 percent stake.
As a result of the deal, which took a year to complete,
Koor, a unit of IDB Holding Corp , said it would post a
capital gain of 582 million to 674 million shekels ($160-$186
million) in the fourth quarter.
A hungry China has been looking for opportunities to grow in
the global agricultural chemicals market by buying up production
and distribution capabilities.
Shares in MA, also known as Makhteshim Agan Industries, have
been delisted from the Tel Aviv bourse as of Monday as MA
becomes a subsidiary of ChemChina.
MA in a separate statement said MA's existing management
would continue to lead the company, while the firm's
headquarters would stay in Israel.
"The merger will serve as an engine for MA's continued
growth, securing its position as a major provider of
market-driven off-patent crop protection solutions," MA
president and chief executive Erez Vigodman said. "It will give
us a strong presence in markets throughout China and the entire
Asia/Pacific region."
($1 = 3.63 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)