JERUSALEM Oct 17 Israeli holding company Koor Industries said on Monday it had completed a deal to transfer control of agrochemicals maker MA Industries to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).

In a deal that values MA, the world's largest maker of generic crop protection products, at $2.4 billion, ChemChina now owns 60 percent of MA, while Koor holds the remaining 40 percent.

The transaction comes after ChemChina and Koor won EU clearance earlier this month.

ChemChina bought 53 percent of the stake from the public and another 7 percent from Koor. It paid Koor, which has lost money of late on in its investment in Credit Suisse , a total of $1.1 billion, Koor said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The figures includes a $960 million non-recourse loan secured by Koor's 40 percent stake.

As a result of the deal, which took a year to complete, Koor, a unit of IDB Holding Corp , said it would post a capital gain of 582 million to 674 million shekels ($160-$186 million) in the fourth quarter.

A hungry China has been looking for opportunities to grow in the global agricultural chemicals market by buying up production and distribution capabilities.

Shares in MA, also known as Makhteshim Agan Industries, have been delisted from the Tel Aviv bourse as of Monday as MA becomes a subsidiary of ChemChina.

MA in a separate statement said MA's existing management would continue to lead the company, while the firm's headquarters would stay in Israel.

"The merger will serve as an engine for MA's continued growth, securing its position as a major provider of market-driven off-patent crop protection solutions," MA president and chief executive Erez Vigodman said. "It will give us a strong presence in markets throughout China and the entire Asia/Pacific region." ($1 = 3.63 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)