PARIS Nov 17 French chemical industry
association UIC has cut its growth forecast for the country's
chemical output next year to 1.8 percent from 2.4 percent, due
to the economic crisis and customers waiting to restock.
For this year, however, UIC raised its production growth
forecast to around 4.5 percent from the about 3 percent it had
forecast in January, compared with 10.8 percent growth in 2010.
The raised estimate is thanks to a "very good" first
quarter, with volumes up 7.1 percent, backed by demand from the
car industry.
Production growth began to weaken in the second quarter,
taking total output growth to 7 percent in the first nine months
of the year against 12.7 percent in the same period last year.
"In the context of a general economic slowdown and great
uncertainties linked to the sovereign debt crisis in the euro
zone, the overall outlook in the industry is less clear," the
UIC wrote in a statement.
"This uncertain climate, however, should not translate into
violent collapse in chemical activities, but in growth rates
that are significantly less high," the UIC added.
The French chemical industry is the second biggest in Europe
after Germany and fifth worldwide, with sales of 77.1 billion
euros ($104 billion) in 2010.
France's listed chemical groups are specialty chemicals
maker Arkema and industrial gases company Air Liquide
. Specialty chemicals maker Rhodia is now part of
Belgium's Solvay.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Will Waterman)