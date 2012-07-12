FRANKFURT, July 12 German chemicals trade group
VCI said higher prices would drive a 2 percent increase in
industry revenues this year amid stagnant output.
The group reiterated its previous outlook for flat industry
output volumes in 2012 but raised its guidance for sales growth
to 2 percent from 1 percent previously.
It expects member businesses to be able to charge 2 percent
higher prices this year, up from a previous forecast of 1
percent.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector, said an increase in prices of chemical products of 3
percent in the first half only partially offset a 4 percent drop
in sales volumes, leading to a 0.5 percent decline in first-half
revenues.
