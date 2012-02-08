* Prices IPO at $10/shr

Feb 8 Drug developer Chemocentryx Inc priced its initial public offering of 4.5 million shares at $10 apiece, below its anticipated price range.

Last month the Mountain View, California-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission saying it expects to price 4 million shares between $14 to $16 apiece.

ChemoCentryx expects to receive net proceeds of about $39.4 million from the offering and intends to use it for clinical trials and research activities, it said in its recent filing.

Shares of the company, which is backed by U.K. based pharma major Glaxo SmithKline, are expected to start trading on Wednesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CCXI."

J.P. Morgan and Citigroup were lead book-running managers for the offering. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)