* Company in partnership talks for late-stage development
* Data encouraging, with a few caveats - Cowen & Co
* Shares jump 90 pct to 15-month high of $8.50
By Natalie Grover
Dec 12 ChemoCentryx Inc's shares soared
nearly 90 pct on Friday, after the company said its experimental
drug met the main goal of reducing excessive protein in urine in
diabetics with progressive kidney disease.
The mid-stage study showed that an oral dose of the drug,
CCX140, added to the standard treatment resulted in a
statistically significant reduction in the urinary albumin
creatinine ratio after 52 weeks.
A higher ratio is a sign of declining kidney function.
There is enough data to begin thinking about late-stage
trial design, both in terms of numbers and endpoints, Chief
Executive Thomas Schall said in a conference call.
Diabetic nephropathy, which could lead to dialysis or kidney
transplantation, is the leading cause of end-stage renal disease
in the United States. Diabetics constitute about 35 percent of
the 26 million suffering chronic kidney disease.
Standard medicines used to treat diabetic nephropathy are
also used to control blood pressure.
A sustained reduction in albuminuria - excessive protein in
the urine - was induced by the combination therapy. It achieved
a maximum albuminuria reduction of 24 percent at 12 weeks above
standard treatment, ChemoCentryx said.
The company is well positioned to advance partnering
discussions as well as an end of Phase II meeting with the FDA,
CEO Schall said in a statement.
The 10 mg dose of CCX140 was not found superior to the 5 mg
dose in reducing albuminuria, the company said.
The follow-up data is more favorable than the 12-week
results presented last year, but comes with a few caveats, Cowen
& Co analyst Eric Schmidt wrote in a note.
"The apparent inverse dose response (5 mg worked better than
10 mg) is difficult to reconcile."
ChemoCentryx said CCX140 also improved the patient's eGFR
profiles, a key measure used to assess long-term kidney
function.
The late-stage study will likely have an eGFR endpoint,
corresponding to an eGFR reduction of between 30-40 percent,
Schall said.
CCX140 inhibits the receptor CCR2, which is believed to play
an important role in the inflammatory response associated with
diseases such as diabetic nephropathy and Type 2 diabetes.
ChemoCentryx is also evaluating the drug for use in type 2
diabetes.
The company's shares were up about 56 percent at $7.02 in
afternoon trade on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)