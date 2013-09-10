Sept 10 ChemoCentryx Inc's experimental
drug for treating diabetic kidney disease showed mixed results
in a mid-stage trial with a higher dose being less effective
than a lower one, sending the company's stock tumbling by as
much as 27 percent.
The interim trial data showed that a 5 mg daily dose of the
drug reduced the level of protein in the urine by 12 percent
after two weeks, compared with an 8 percent reduction in
patients on a 10 mg dose.
High protein levels in the urine are a sign of kidney
damage.
"... Only the 5 mg dose reached statistical significance at
week two and data were not significant at 12 weeks at either
dose (5 mg or 10mg)," J.P. Morgan analyst analysts wrote in a
note.
"Additionally, a clear dose response was not observed in the
interim results," analysts Geoff Meacham, Michael Liz and Anupam
Rama said, downgrading the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".
The analysts said the addressable patient population for the
drug could be smaller than originally thought, and it may have
to target a narrower patient population.
ChemoCentryx said the drug showed as much as a 33 percent
reduction in urine protein levels in a subset of patients who
showed signs of serious kidney damage.
Data from the full study are expected in the second half of
2014, the company said.
ChemoCentryx's shares were down 23 percent at $6.37 on the
Nasdaq on Tuesday. The losses added to a 30 percent decline
since late August, when GlaxoSmithKline Plc announced
that a Crohn's disease drug it had licensed from ChemoCentryx
had failed a late-stage clinical trial.
