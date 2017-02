SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore-listed Chemoil Energy has hired a new head of trading for its Asia business, replacing the incumbent who left the job on Monday, its chief executive told Reuters.

The new senior fuel oil trader, Jacob Gay, is expected to expand the company's fuel oil business in both East Asia and the Middle East, beyond the current back-to-back to model of selling ex-wharf bunkers, said Thomas Reilly, Chemoil's chief executive officer. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)