(Adds details, background, market comments)

* New trading head to revise, expand business beyond current model

* To expand east Asia and Middle East business, leveraging on infrastructure

* Focus had moved to towards bunker business, away from fuel oil cargo trading

By Yaw Yan Chong

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore-listed Chemoil Energy has hired a new head of trading for its Asia business, replacing the incumbent who left the job on Monday, its chief executive told Reuters.

The new head, senior fuel oil trader Jacob Gay, is expected to assess and expand the fuel oil business in East Asia and the Middle East, Thomas Reilly, Chemoil's chief executive officer, told Reuters.

"Our focus for Singapore would be to aggressively move beyond the current back-to-back ex-wharf trading model. It is for Jacob to assess if we should can do cargo trading and be profitable on a sustained basis," he said.

"His brief would also be to optimise our Fujairah position and leverage our storage capacities to see if we can grow further. The one thing that we can't continue to do is to be stuck with one business model."

Gay, who has more than 10 years' experience with Arcadia, Projector and oil major Shell, starts work on Oct. 3 and replaces Teng Chee Keong, who has been with Chemoil for about three years.

Teng, a trader formerly with Middle East firm Bakri, had joined Chemoil as a senior trader in 2008 in a fuel oil cargo trading team of four, when the firm was active in the both the fuel oil cargo-trading and bunker-supply markets.

"The departure is a mutual strategic decision on both the company's and the employee's part," said Reilly, when asked about Teng's departure.

"CK is leaving us on good terms and I have the highest respect for him and the work that he has done for us while he was here."

About two years ago, top commodities trader Glencore bought a controlling stake in the firm from the family of its founder, Robert Chandran, who had died in a helicopter crash in January, 2008.

Since then, the firm has gradually reduced its presence in the cargo trading market, including giving up storage space in its own terminal.

It leased out the 150,000-cubic metre (cu m) portion that it had previously occupied at its wholly-owned Helios oil terminal in Singapore.

The remaining space in the 450,000 cu m terminal is occupied by Japan's Itochu, a 37.5-percent stakeholder in Chemoil, and Brazil's Petrobras, a commercial tenant.

It also did not replace three of the four fuel oil cargo traders who left during that period, focusing more on the marine fuels market, particularly in Singapore, which is the world's largest market with a monthly average volume of about 3.5 million tonnes.

"After the takeover, there was an effort to streamline the businesses of both Glencore's fuel oil trading activities and Chemoil's business, and the net result is Chemoil focussing more on the bunker business," a Singapore-based Asian trader said.

"It would seem that didn't quite work out, and with a new CEO, there is a different focus."

Reilly joined Chemoil as CEO at the beginning of the year, after the firm bought the marine fuels business of the OceanConnect group.

He assumed the chief executive's functions from chairman Michael Bendy, who had been holding a dual role since Chandran's death. (Editing by Miral Fahmy; Editing by xxxxxx)