By Yaw Yan Chong
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore-listed Chemoil
Energy has hired a new head of trading for its Asia business,
replacing the incumbent who left the job on Monday, its chief
executive told Reuters.
The new head, senior fuel oil trader Jacob Gay, is expected
to assess and expand the fuel oil business in East Asia and the
Middle East, Thomas Reilly, Chemoil's chief executive officer,
told Reuters.
"Our focus for Singapore would be to aggressively move
beyond the current back-to-back ex-wharf trading model. It is
for Jacob to assess if we should can do cargo trading and be
profitable on a sustained basis," he said.
"His brief would also be to optimise our Fujairah position
and leverage our storage capacities to see if we can grow
further. The one thing that we can't continue to do is to be
stuck with one business model."
Gay, who has more than 10 years' experience with Arcadia,
Projector and oil major Shell, starts work on Oct. 3 and
replaces Teng Chee Keong, who has been with Chemoil for about
three years.
Teng, a trader formerly with Middle East firm Bakri, had
joined Chemoil as a senior trader in 2008 in a fuel oil cargo
trading team of four, when the firm was active in the both the
fuel oil cargo-trading and bunker-supply markets.
"The departure is a mutual strategic decision on both the
company's and the employee's part," said Reilly, when asked
about Teng's departure.
"CK is leaving us on good terms and I have the highest
respect for him and the work that he has done for us while he
was here."
About two years ago, top commodities trader Glencore bought
a controlling stake in the firm from the family of its founder,
Robert Chandran, who had died in a helicopter crash in January,
2008.
Since then, the firm has gradually reduced its presence in
the cargo trading market, including giving up storage space in
its own terminal.
It leased out the 150,000-cubic metre (cu m) portion that it
had previously occupied at its wholly-owned Helios oil terminal
in Singapore.
The remaining space in the 450,000 cu m terminal is occupied
by Japan's Itochu, a 37.5-percent stakeholder in Chemoil, and
Brazil's Petrobras, a commercial tenant.
It also did not replace three of the four fuel oil cargo
traders who left during that period, focusing more on the marine
fuels market, particularly in Singapore, which is the world's
largest market with a monthly average volume of about 3.5
million tonnes.
"After the takeover, there was an effort to streamline the
businesses of both Glencore's fuel oil trading activities and
Chemoil's business, and the net result is Chemoil focussing more
on the bunker business," a Singapore-based Asian trader said.
"It would seem that didn't quite work out, and with a new
CEO, there is a different focus."
Reilly joined Chemoil as CEO at the beginning of the year,
after the firm bought the marine fuels business of the
OceanConnect group.
He assumed the chief executive's functions from chairman
Michael Bendy, who had been holding a dual role since Chandran's
death.
