Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 7 Chemometec A/S :
* Sees 2014/2015 revenue of about 49 million - 51 million Danish crowns ($7.82 million - $8.14 million)
* Sees 2014/2015 EBITDA at level of 8 million crowns - 10 million crowns
* previously saw 2014/2015 revenue of about 47 million - 49 million crowns
* previously saw 2014/2015 EBITDA of about 7 million - 9 million crowns ($1 = 6.2714 Danish crowns)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.