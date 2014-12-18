Dec 18 Chemoservis Dwory SA :

* Signs 6.3 million zlotys ($1.8 million) gross deal with Synthos Dwory 7 Sp. z o.o. Sp.J. for delivery of assembly line for SSBR production

* Contract is for delivery of SSBR (solution styrene-butadiene rubber) production installations to Synthos SA research and development center

* Total value of contracts between company and Synthos Dwory 7 and units since Oct. 30 is 7.4 million zlotys gross Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.4469 zlotys)