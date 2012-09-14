LONDON, Sept 14 Chemring : * Extension of deadline under rule 2.6(c) * Carlyle required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 14 September 2012, to make

offer or walk away * At the request of company, panel extended deadline until 5.00 p.m. on 12

October 2012 * This enables the parties to continue their on-going discussions regarding a

possible offer for the company