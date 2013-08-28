UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
Aug 28 Chemring : * Revenue from continuing operations for the three month period to the end of
July 2013 was £142.8 million * Group's order book at 31 July 2013 was £747.8 million * Says current outlook for this financial year remains in line with market
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)