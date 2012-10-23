* CEO change suggests deal is collapsing - analyst
* Company names Mark Papworth as CEO, effective Nov. 5.
* Shares fall as much as 10 pct
(Adds analysts comments, background; updates share movement)
By Brenton Cordeiro and Shilpa Hinduja
Oct 23 Defence equipment maker Chemring Group
Plc said Chief Executive David Price will step down
immediately, raising doubts about the proposed takeover of the
company by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group.
Chemring, whose shares fell as much as 10 percent on Tuesday
morning, replaced Price with Mark Papworth, a former executive
at oil industry services company John Wood Group Plc,
where he was credited with leading a turnaround.
"The move potentially flags that the deal is collapsing,"
Oriel Securities analyst Guy Brown said.
"It would appear odd to appoint a new CEO with the belief
the group is going to be taken over within a matter of weeks."
Carlyle is required to make an offer for Chemring, which has
a market value of about 625 million pounds ($1 billion), or walk
away by Nov. 9.
Carlyle and Chemring representatives declined to comment on
the status of the takeover talks. The companies have already
been granted two extensions to reach a deal by the UK Takeover
Panel.
"The market thinks the Carlyle deal is not going to happen
and so the board has had to find someone, and very quickly, to
take over as chief executive and run the business," said Arden
Partners Ltd analyst Graham Webster.
Chemring, which makes defence equipment such as flares and
explosive device detectors, issued a profit warning in August,
less than two weeks after receiving a preliminary expression of
interest from Carlyle.
A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters that the
profit warning had delayed the sale process as Carlyle
considered the new numbers.
TIME FOR CHANGE
Papworth, who had been the chief executive at John Wood
Group's gas turbines services division and a member of that
company's board, will take on the top job at Chemring on Nov. 5.
"This decision is a reflection of the board ... they feel
that a change in leadership maximises the strength of the
company's position," a company spokeswoman told Reuters.
Chemring, like other defence equipment manufacturers, is
bracing for lower defence spending in the United States and
Europe as governments try to rein in budget deficits.
The company's order book at the end of July stood at 910
million pounds, down 9 percent from a year earlier. For the six
months to end-April, underlying pretax profit fell 21 percent to
39.2 million pounds.
"During (Papworth's) tenure at Wood Group he implemented
and delivered a strategic review which resulted in a successful
turnaround, improved manufacturing capabilities and substantial
improvements in profitability," Chemring said in a statement.
Price, who has been at the helm of Chemring since 2005, is
the second senior executive to leave the company this year.
Finance Director Paul Rayner stepped down in July.
Chemring was hit by an investor revolt in March, when more
than a fifth of its shareholders voted against the company's
remuneration report. No management bonuses were awarded in 2011
because earnings per share and cash flow targets were missed.
"Shareholders were growing increasingly impatient with
(Price)," said Liberum Capital analyst Ben Bourne.
Chemring shares were down nearly 7 percent at 323.5 pence at
0851 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. The stock has lost about
a fifth of its value this year.
($1 = 0.6237 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore;
Editing by Don Sebastian and Ted Kerr)