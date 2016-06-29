June 29 British defence contractor Chemring
Group Plc, which has been struggling with defence
budget cuts in its key markets, said Finance Director Steve
Bowers would leave the company.
The company, which makes ejector seats for fighter jets and
flares used to counter heat-seeking missiles, said Bowers would
join law firm Herbert Smith Freehills as CFO and a search for
his replacement had begun.
Chemring, which has lost more than a third of its value in
the last 12 months, has been struggling in Middle Eastern
economies, which have taken a hit from the slump in oil prices.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)