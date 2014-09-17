(Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Karen Rebelo
Sept 17 Chemring Group Plc, which makes
ejector seats for fighter jets and flares used to counter
heat-seeking missiles, said quarterly revenue shrunk by a third,
hit by defence budget cuts in key markets.
Shares in the company fell as much as 2 percent on the
London Stock Exchange, despite optimism from Chief Executive
Michael Flowers that defence spending cuts could slow down.
Chemring, once a blue-chip company, is reeling from defence
budget cuts in the United States, its largest market, in the
past few years.
"Current world events and increasing NATO commitment
indicate the potential for the recent trend of declining defence
spending to moderate," Flowers said in a statement.
The British defence contractor's shares have ticked higher
over the past few months on hopes that demand will improve as
the United States' mounts airstrikes in Syria and Iraq.
Chemring said revenue for the third quarter ended July 31
fell 30 percent to 77.5 million pounds ($126.2 million) from
110.5 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue at its sensors & electronics business, which makes
mine detection systems, fell 54.5 percent during the quarter as
customers put off orders.
The company said its order book at the end of July was up 4
percent at 417.5 million pounds compared with the previous
quarter. Chemring said its full-year expectations were broadly
unchanged.
Despite the CEO's cautiously positive outlook, Investec
Securities downgraded its forecast earnings per share for th
ecompany by 6 percent, citing uncertainty over the timing of
contracts for sensors & electronic equipment.
(1 US dollar = 0.6143 British pound)
