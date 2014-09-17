(Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Karen Rebelo

Sept 17 Chemring Group Plc, which makes ejector seats for fighter jets and flares used to counter heat-seeking missiles, said quarterly revenue shrunk by a third, hit by defence budget cuts in key markets.

Shares in the company fell as much as 2 percent on the London Stock Exchange, despite optimism from Chief Executive Michael Flowers that defence spending cuts could slow down.

Chemring, once a blue-chip company, is reeling from defence budget cuts in the United States, its largest market, in the past few years.

"Current world events and increasing NATO commitment indicate the potential for the recent trend of declining defence spending to moderate," Flowers said in a statement.

The British defence contractor's shares have ticked higher over the past few months on hopes that demand will improve as the United States' mounts airstrikes in Syria and Iraq.

Chemring said revenue for the third quarter ended July 31 fell 30 percent to 77.5 million pounds ($126.2 million) from 110.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue at its sensors & electronics business, which makes mine detection systems, fell 54.5 percent during the quarter as customers put off orders.

The company said its order book at the end of July was up 4 percent at 417.5 million pounds compared with the previous quarter. Chemring said its full-year expectations were broadly unchanged.

Despite the CEO's cautiously positive outlook, Investec Securities downgraded its forecast earnings per share for th ecompany by 6 percent, citing uncertainty over the timing of contracts for sensors & electronic equipment. (1 US dollar = 0.6143 British pound) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)