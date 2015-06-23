June 23 British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc reported a first-half loss, hurt by delays in orders from the Middle East and budgetary cuts in its key markets.

The company reported a pretax underlying loss from continuing operations of 1.3 million pounds ($2.05 million) for the six months ended April 30. It had reported a profit of 13.4 million pounds a year earlier.

"Prolonged negotiations and delays in the receipt of significant Middle East orders mean that we expect a heavy weighting of this year's performance towards the second half," Chief Executive Michael Flowers said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6337 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)