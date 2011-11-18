* Order book 878 mln stg at yr-end, 12 pct down on end-Q3

* FY sales seen at 745 mln stg, 5 pct below company view

* Sees tough 2012 defence markets in U.S., Europe

* Shares down 16 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares, details)

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, Nov 18 British military equipment maker Chemring said full-year sales would fall short of its targets after it was hit by contract delays, and it expected more hold-ups in 2012.

The company, which makes ejector seats and pyrotechnic decoys for military aircraft, said on Friday that revenues for the year to the end of October would come in at around 745 million pounds ($1.17 billion), 5 percent lower than the board's expectations, in part due to delays in contracts it expected to be awarded last month, which slipped into November.

Shares in Chemring, which have fallen 4 percent in the last three months, were down 16 percent at 404 pence by 0905 GMT, valuing the business at around 940 million pounds.

"Chemring was hit by specific delays in customer approval ... which pushed revenue of 37 million pounds and gross profit of 14 million pounds from 2011 into 2012 accounts," said FinnCap analyst David Buxton.

"It also points to some delays in order placement, both from the disruption to U.S. procurement processes and also as a result of EU budgetary uncertainty. We expect to reduce our forecasts accordingly."

Chemring is expected to report an average pretax profit of 147 million pounds on sales of 798 million pounds for the year to the end of October 2011, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 11 analysts.

The company said its order book for the year to the end of October stood at 878 million pounds ($1.4 billion), 12 percent lower than at the end of its third quarter.

The United States, easily the world's largest defence spender, is capping its military budget at 2011 levels next year, significantly less than its defence department requested. It has also introduced a budget control act to curb public sector spending over the next 10 years.

"These (U.S.) events have significantly disrupted the usual procurement process and are likely to result in the delay in the placement of orders," Chemring said in a statement.

"The European market continues to be dominated by government deficit reduction programmes, which are expected to generate further short-term uncertainty in European defence budgets and disrupt current procurement plans."

Chemring said fourth-quarter revenues rose 16 percent to 252 million pounds, helped by strong trading at its counter-IED and munitions units. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Editing by Neil Maidment and Will Waterman)