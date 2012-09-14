* UK takeover panel extends bid deadline to 1700 GMT, Oct 12
* Chemring and Carlyle to continue takeover talks
* Chemring shares up 5 percent
By Abhishek Takle
Sept 14 Defence equipment maker Chemring Group
Plc said U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group
had been granted an extension to the "put up or shut up"
deadline to make an offer for the British company.
The news sent Chemring's stock up 5 percent on Friday,
indicating that investors were relieved the company was still in
talks with the U.S. investment firm.
Shares in Chemring, which makes flares, equipment to detect
improvised explosive devices and mechanisms used in ejection
seats, have been under pressure after a profit warning from the
company raised concerns that Carlyle might walk away.
"I thought it was fairly encouraging in some respects
because they haven't actually walked away. Therefore, Carlyle
thinks there's something to discuss," said Paul Mumford, senior
investment manager at Cavendish Asset Management, which holds
about 682,000 Chemring shares.
"My own stance is that I'm still sort of sitting tight
awaiting developments," Mumford said.
Chemring had said in August that it received a highly
preliminary expression of interest from Carlyle, sending the
defence group's stock soaring.
Some of the gains were pared days later when Chemring cut
its operating profit target for the year by 15 million pounds
($24.18 million).
Based on Thursday's close of 327.5 pence, the company is
valued at 637.7 million pounds.
NEW DEADLINE
The company said on Friday that Britain's takeover panel had
extended the deadline for Carlyle until 1700 GMT on October 12
to "enable the parties to continue their on-going discussions
regarding a possible offer".
The previous deadline was scheduled to expire at 1700 GMT on
September 14.
Edison Investment Research analyst Roger Johnston sees the
extension as a sign that Carlyle is trying to assess if the
company's problems are temporary or part of a wider issue.
"With the complexity of the group, we are not surprised this
is taking longer than the original deadline and the answer to
this question will determine whether a bid materialises at all
and at what price," Johnston said in an emailed comment.
Chemring and its peers are facing lower defence spending in
the United States and Europe as governments tighten their belts
in an effort to rein in budget deficits and analysts have
flagged the possibility of consolidation in the sector.
The threat of a second round of cuts to U.S. defence
spending under a process known as sequestration has further
weighed on investor sentiment.
Dealmaking in the sector took off earlier this week, when
BAE Systems Plc and Airbus parent company EADS
disclosed they were in advanced talks over a merger
deal.
Edison Investment's Johnston said the extension to the "put
up or shut up" deadline would provide rivals such as ATK
and Esterline with more time to consider a bid. He does
not expect large defence companies to bid for Chemring.
"However, the likelihood of a trade buyer emerging ahead of
the U.S. election and the outcome of sequestration is much
reduced, part of the reason for Carlyle's timing in my view."
Shares in the company were up 5 percent at 342.94 pence at
0754 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.