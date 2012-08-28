Aug 28 Military equipment maker Chemring Group
Plc cut its operating profit outlook for the year by 15
million pounds, citing a delay in starting the production of a
system that helps troops breach obstacles like mine fields.
The company, which said earlier this month that it got a
preliminary expression of interest from private equity firm
Carlyle Group, also cited errors in a new resource
planning system at its Florida unit as a reason for the outlook
cut.
Chemring - which makes flares, equipment to detect
improvised explosive devices and the mechanisms used in ejection
seats - also said its order book at the end of July stood at 910
million pounds ($1.44 billion), 9 percent lower than a year ago.
Chemring and its peers are facing the challenge of coping
with lower defence spending in the United States and Europe as
governments tighten their belts in an effort to rein in budget
deficits.
The threat of a second round of cuts to U.S. defence
spending under a process known as sequestration has further
weighed on investor sentiment making Chemring an attractive
takeover target.
Carlyle has until Sept. 14 to either make a firm bid for
Chemring or pull out, as per the takeover code.
Shares in Chemring closed at 370.5 pence on Friday on the
London Stock Exchange. They have lost 7 percent of their value
so far this year.