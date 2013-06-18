LONDON, June 18 Chemring : * Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC H1 underlying pretax profit 25.6

million STG versus 39.2 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC interim dividend 3.4 pence per share * H1 revenue 297.4 million STG * Restructuring costs of about £15 million expected,delivering annual savings

of about £10 million mainly arising from FY 2014 * Markets are likely to remain challenging into 2014, particularly in the US * Order book of £701.1 million, of which £287.6 million is deliverable in FY

2013 * For the current financial year, the board's outlook is towards the lower end

of expectations * Anticipates reduction in corporate and divisional headcount of 40%