LONDON Jan 24 Chemring :
* Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC FY underlying pretax
profit fell 42
percent to 70.1 million STG
* Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC FY revenue from
continuing operations
rose 2 percent to 740.3 million STG
* Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC final dividend 4.2
pence per share
* Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC total dividend 9.5
pence per share
* Year end order book of £760.9 million, down 13% on 2011
* Difficult market conditions are expected to remain in place
in 2013
* Spending in the US, UK and Europe likely to remain under
significant pressure
* Board's expectations for the year remain unchanged