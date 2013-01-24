LONDON Jan 24 Chemring : * Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC FY underlying pretax profit fell 42

percent to 70.1 million STG * Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC FY revenue from continuing operations

rose 2 percent to 740.3 million STG * Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC final dividend 4.2 pence per share * Auto alert - Chemring Group PLC total dividend 9.5 pence per share * Year end order book of £760.9 million, down 13% on 2011 * Difficult market conditions are expected to remain in place in 2013 * Spending in the US, UK and Europe likely to remain under significant pressure * Board's expectations for the year remain unchanged