Jan 23 British defence contractor Chemring
reported a 25.2 percent fall in full-year profit as it
was hurt by the U.S. government shutdown in October.
The munitions and countermeasures specialist said pretax
profit on an underlying basis fell to 52.4 million pounds
($86.90 million) in the year ended Oct. 31 from 70.1 million
pounds a year earlier.
The company, which manufactures ejector seats for fighter
jets, said the shutdown during the last month of its financial
year delayed product acceptance and shipments in October.
Revenue fell 15 percent to 624.9 million pounds.
Chemring added that it would pursue deals within non-NATO
markets, where defence spending is expected to increase.