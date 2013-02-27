Feb 27 Military equipment maker Chemring Group
Plc reported a 2.8 percent rise in revenue in the first
quarter as it put a torrid 2012 behind it, and said it remained
focused on restructuring its operations.
Chemring, which makes equipment such as flares and explosive
device detectors, said budget uncertainties continued to impact
wider market confidence across its U.S., UK and European defence
markets.
Last year private equity firm Carlyle Group walked
away from a takeover bid for Chemring after the defence group
issued two profit warnings, hurt by contract delays and
technical problems.
Chemring, which ousted its chief executive last year, has
warned that lack of clarity over U.S. defence budget cuts was
impacting purchase decisions of its customers.
The spending cuts, effective March 1, will have far-reaching
consequences on the defence sector.
Revenue for the first quarter of the financial year rose to
136.1 million pounds ($206 million) from 132.4 million pounds a
year earlier, the company said.
The order book was at 756.7 million pounds, down marginally
from 761 million pounds a year ago.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company closed at 280.3 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have fallen about 35
percent over the past year.