Feb 27 Military equipment maker Chemring Group Plc reported a 2.8 percent rise in revenue in the first quarter as it put a torrid 2012 behind it, and said it remained focused on restructuring its operations.

Chemring, which makes equipment such as flares and explosive device detectors, said budget uncertainties continued to impact wider market confidence across its U.S., UK and European defence markets.

Last year private equity firm Carlyle Group walked away from a takeover bid for Chemring after the defence group issued two profit warnings, hurt by contract delays and technical problems.

Chemring, which ousted its chief executive last year, has warned that lack of clarity over U.S. defence budget cuts was impacting purchase decisions of its customers.

The spending cuts, effective March 1, will have far-reaching consequences on the defence sector.

Revenue for the first quarter of the financial year rose to 136.1 million pounds ($206 million) from 132.4 million pounds a year earlier, the company said.

The order book was at 756.7 million pounds, down marginally from 761 million pounds a year ago.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company closed at 280.3 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have fallen about 35 percent over the past year.