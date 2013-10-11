LONDON Oct 11 Defence equipment maker Chemring Group warned on Friday of an 8 million pound hit to 2013 profits from ongoing production and quality problems and said results would also be affected by the U.S. government shut down.

"The full impact of the U.S. government shut down is not yet known but it will impact the October order intake and deliveries to the U.S. Department of Defense in the remaining few weeks of the financial year," the company said.

Chemring's products include flares, explosive device detection equipment and ejection seat mechanisms. The United States accounted for 47 percent of its revenue of 740.3 million pounds ($1.18 billion) in 2012.

The group said production issues at its decoy making plant at Kilgore, Tennessee, plus movement in the dollar-pound exchange rate would have an adverse effect on its bottom line this financial year, which ends this month.

Next year also looks tough.

"Early indications, given the continuing difficult market conditions, are that full year 2014 performance is likely to be less than the anticipated current year outturn," Chemring said.

Chemring had already said in June that it expected full-year results to likely be at the lower end of its expectations as it restructures its business to cope with the uncertainty around defence budget cuts in the United States.

Shares in the group fell 23 percent to a more than nine month low of 218.9.6 pence in morning trade, making the company the worst performing FTSE 250 stock.

Analysts had expected the firm to report operating profit of 76.6 million pounds this year, and 83.0 million pounds next year, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of five brokers.

Ben Bourne, an analyst at Liberum Capital who has a "hold" rating on Chemring, said the company's new guidance for 2014 would imply cuts of around 15 percent to 2014 analyst estimates.

Last year, the firm's underlying operating profits fell 35 percent to 88.3 million pounds, partly due to technical problems with one of its products.