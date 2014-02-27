Feb 27 Chemring : * Challenging market conditions the group continues to experience across its operations * Revenue during the three month period to 31 January 2014 falling to £118.3 million compared with £136.1 million * Order book at 31 January 2014 was £644.5 million, unchanged in the first quarter * Order intake increased by 2.1% against the comparative period * Of the order book at 31 January 2014, 55.6% is due for delivery in the current financial year * Customer demand in countermeasures is reaching minimum sustaining volumes * Process of reshaping and strengthening the group's portfolio of businesses through the disposal of non-core activities is ongoing * Revenue from sensors & electronics was 10.7% lower than the same period last year * Expectations for the current financial year remain unchanged from those outlined in the 23 January 2014 results announcement * In sensors & electronics, final order under hmds idiq contract is expected to be received in the second half of the current financial year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here