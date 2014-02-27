Feb 27 Chemring :
* Challenging market conditions the group continues to
experience across its operations
* Revenue during the three month period to 31 January 2014
falling to £118.3 million compared with £136.1 million
* Order book at 31 January 2014 was £644.5 million, unchanged
in the first quarter
* Order intake increased by 2.1% against the comparative period
* Of the order book at 31 January 2014, 55.6% is due for
delivery in the current financial year
* Customer demand in countermeasures is reaching minimum
sustaining volumes
* Process of reshaping and strengthening the group's portfolio
of businesses through the disposal of non-core activities is
ongoing
* Revenue from sensors & electronics was 10.7% lower than the
same period last year
* Expectations for the current financial year remain unchanged
from those outlined in the 23 January 2014 results announcement
* In sensors & electronics, final order under hmds idiq
contract is expected to be received in the second half of the
current financial year
