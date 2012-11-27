LONDON Nov 27 Chemring : * Group's performance during 2012 was extremely disappointing * The group's performance during 2012 was extremely disappointing * Operational performance has been weak, and management of investors'

dynamics on the group's businesses * Also reflected failures in performance at several of our businesses * Expectations for trading performance for financial year ended October 31

remain in line with update issued on November 1 * Turnover for the financial year end 31 October 2012 is expected to be

approximately £740 million * Year end order book of approximately £760 million compares to £878.3 million

at the prior year end * Needs to adapt and better equip itself in order to meet these challenges