June 24 Chemring Group Plc :

* H1 underlying pretax profit fell 28.6 percent to 18 million stg

* H1 revenue fell 6.7 percent to 277.4 million stg

* Interim dividend 2.4 pence per share

* Full year outlook remains broadly unchanged before effect of further foreign exchange headwind in second half

* Strong margins in sensors & electronics and good operational progress in energetic sub-systems mitigates ongoing issues in us countermeasures business

* A limited recovery in demand for countermeasures has begun and there is continued interest in advanced flare technology